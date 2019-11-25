Butterball help hotline is back to answer all of your burning turkey-cooking questions

It’s that time of year again, and Butterball Turkey is back with its “Turkey Talk Hotline” to help people prepare their holiday birds safely and deliciously.

The hotline was started in 1981 and has since helped hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. and Canada, according to the Butterball website.

If people have questions about how to prepare their turkey or other cooking-related dilemmas, they can reach a Butterball expert in a number of ways.

Here’s how you can get cooking tips:

Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372)

Text (844) 877-3456

Go to butterball.com and enter a live chat or email an expert

Instagram, YouTube, Reach out to or check out special Butterball tutorials on Facebook Twitter or Pinterest

If you have an Amazon Alexa device, you just need to ask it to either “open Butterball” or “ask Butterball.”

The line is open now through December.