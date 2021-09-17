California Marine killed in bombing attack in Afghanistan remembered as hero

A California Marine, who was of the 13 U.S. service members killed last month in the bombing attack in Afghanistan, is being remembered as a hero.

Community members gathered in Roseville to pay tribute to 23-year old Sgt. Nicole Gee, whose body was brought home on Thursday.

She served as a maintenance technician and was described by colleagues as a "model Marine."

A week before her death, she posted a photo of herself holding an Afghan baby during the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, and along with the photo was the caption: "I love my job."

Misty Fuoco, Gee's sister, told KCRA 3 that Gee has lived in Roseville since she was three months old. Before her assignment in Afghanistan, she was stationed with her husband, who she's been married to for five years, in North Carolina.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in the bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.