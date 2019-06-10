Calling all Potterheads: Vans release special collaboration with Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! After teasing “something magical” with the Harry Potter franchise back in April, skateboard brand Vans officially released its Harry Potter footwear collection.

This special collaboration includes footwear, clothing and accessories inspired by the four houses from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Fans of the franchise can choose from four different varieties in Vans’ classic styles.

“The footwear, named and styled after each house from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, will feature four exclusive colorways in Vans’ classic silhouettes — a Sk8-Hi for Gryffindor, an Era for Slytherin, Authentic for Ravenclaw and the Classic Slip-On for Hufflepuff,” Vans said in a press release.

Along with these signature colors, the Vans and Harry Potter crossover includes a Marauder’s Map slip-on, a Golden Snitch Old Skool and a Vans Era inspired by the Daily Prophet newspaper print.

Twelve years after the final novel in the franchise was released, Harry Potter continues to prove its legacy and cultural dominance. According to the official Harry Potter website, half a billion Harry Potter books have been sold and the series has been translated into 80 different languages.

But the stories Harry Potter fans love aren’t finished — Pottermore Publishing, J.K. Rowling’s digital publishing company, announced it will be releasing four short-form stories focusing on the classes taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The first pair of books – “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts” and “Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology” – will come out on June 27.