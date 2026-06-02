2 Salem County K-9 officers Rip and Boomer die; prosecutor’s office investigating

The Brief The Salem County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of its K-9s. The case has been turned over to the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials say more details will be shared when the investigation allows.



Two K-9 officers from the Salem County Sheriff’s Office, Rip and Boomer, died Friday afternoon, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. The agency says the loss is deeply felt and that the dogs’ service to the community will not be forgotten.

What we know:

The Sheriff’s Office said Rip and Boomer were loyal, dedicated, and played a vital role in protecting Salem County residents.

The agency expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community following the deaths of the K-9s.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the public to keep the K-9 handler, his family, and the entire K-9 unit in their thoughts and prayers during what they described as a difficult time.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident was immediately turned over to the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office for a complete and thorough investigation.

Officials said they understand the frustration over the lack of information on social media but must refrain from further comment to preserve the investigation’s integrity.

The Sheriff’s Office said it plans to release more information when possible and is deferring all questions to the Prosecutor’s Office.

What we don't know:

The Sheriff’s Office has not released details about how Rip and Boomer died or any circumstances surrounding the incident. No timeline has been given for when more information will be shared.