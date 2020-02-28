Camden County man killed in shooting at apartment complex near West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - Authorities say two people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex near West Virginia University.
Campus police say multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 a.m. Police gave the all clear about an hour later.
Officials say the suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting and were taken into custody by the university's police force.
The victim was identified as 21-year-old Eric James Smith, a sophomore from Clementon, New Jersey.
The university's campus is in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border.
