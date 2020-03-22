Camden County officials announce first death due to coronavirus

article

The first death due to coronavirus is announced in Camden County, New Jersey Sunday night.

Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. announced the death Sunday night in a tweet. He extended sympathies to the woman’s family and asked all residents to follow New Jersey and federal health officials in order to keep the virus from spreading further.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered residents to stay home and non-essential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. Saturday. All gatherings in New Jersey are canceled.

Bergen County remains the hardest hit in New Jersey with 457 cases. Camden County has 24 cases of the virus.

