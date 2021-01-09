Camden County police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

article

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing child from East Camden.

Kaleshia Sheppard, 13, was reported missing Friday night from her home on the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Sheppard is described as a black female, 5 feeet 5 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She may be wearing a denim jacket. She is known to frequent Centerville and the Rosedale/Westfield Gardens neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042.

