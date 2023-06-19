Camden County putting overdose emergency stations in local parks

Camden County will soon have over half a dozen overdose emergency stations stocked with Narcan at county parks.

The stations will be filled with boxes of Naloxone nasal spray, an overdose reverse drug. There have been over 100 overdose deaths in Camden County this year.

"The epidemic is still out there, drugs are getting more dangerous and we need to respond as a government," Camden County Commissioners Director Louis Capelli Jr said.

Narcan has been administered over 500 times in the first four months of 2023, according to Camden County officials.

The Narcan stations cost $6,000 each, and are being paid for by the county's share of an opioid manufactures class action settlement. Officials say the stations will also be put in public libraries and schools.

"These are just life-saving measures," Capelli Jr. said. "The whole intent of these boxes was to save a life and give a person a second, third or fourth chance."