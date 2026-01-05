Camden homicides hit lowest level since 1985 as violent crime continues to fall

article

The Brief Camden ended 2025 with a 29% drop in homicides, the lowest total since 1985. Police say violent crime, robberies, and sexual assaults all declined last year. City leaders credit community policing and youth-focused programs for the progress.



Homicides and violent crime in Camden fell again in 2025, with city officials saying the latest numbers mark the safest year the city has seen in decades.

What we know:

The Camden County Police Department reported 12 homicides in 2025, down from 17 in 2024, which is a 29% reduction. Officials said it is the city’s lowest homicide total since 1985.

Police also pointed to a homicide-free summer, the first in 50 years.

Since 2012, Camden homicides have dropped 82%, according to police data.

Violent crime overall declined 6% compared to 2024. The city also saw:

a 32% drop in sexual assaults

a 12% decrease in robberies

Total crime fell another 2% in 2025. Camden logged 3,120 total crimes last year, compared to 6,108 in 2012, the final year of the city’s former police department. Officials say that represents a 49% reduction in total crime and a 53% drop in violent crime since the Camden County Police Department was formed in 2013.

What they're saying:

"When we started this journey almost 13 years ago it would have been hard for me to believe the amount of progress the men and women of this department have made," said Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. "That said, we still have a ton of work to do, and we all know that one homicide is too many in the city."

Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said community trust has played a major role in the department’s progress.

"For all the work our officers have done over 2025, I want to thank them, I also want to thank our community and our partners for trusting us and working closely with us," Rodriguez said. "This needs to be a time where we double down on our commitments and continue to serve our community like never before."

Camden Mayor Victor G. Carstarphen also credited the department’s approach.

"Camden is a far safer city now than it’s been in decades thanks to the hard work of Chief Gabe Rodriguez and the Camden County Police Department," Carstarphen said.

The backstory:

City leaders say much of the progress is tied to community policing initiatives launched after the creation of the Camden County Police Department in 2013.

Those efforts include pairing officers with licensed social workers to help residents dealing with mental health issues, substance use, and homelessness, as well as youth-focused programs such as the Hopeworks truancy initiative and partnerships with the Camden County Restorative Justice Hub.

Police also work closely with community organizations to address food insecurity, youth engagement, and senior outreach, including neighborhood cleanups, open gym programs, and assistance during severe weather events.

Big picture view:

Officials say public safety remains a top priority as Camden continues its broader revitalization efforts. While city leaders acknowledged more work lies ahead, they say 2025 represents a milestone in Camden’s long-term effort to reduce crime and strengthen trust between police and residents.