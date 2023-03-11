Camden house fires leaves at least 1 person hospitalized, officials say

One person was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after a fire broke out inside a house in Camden.

Officials say the fire ignited inside a house on the 700 block of Walnut Street, then spread next door.

Several fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. It took about an hour to place the fire completely under control.

One person was transported to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.