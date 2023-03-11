Camden house fires leaves at least 1 person hospitalized, officials say
CAMDEN, N.J. - One person was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after a fire broke out inside a house in Camden.
Officials say the fire ignited inside a house on the 700 block of Walnut Street, then spread next door.
Several fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. It took about an hour to place the fire completely under control.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Delaware County bar shuttered after numerous noise and gunfire complaints
- Man stabbed in the neck and killed during Strawberry Mansion domestic dispute, police say
- 2 arrested in fatal shooting of girl, 17, who was walking her dog in Frankford
One person was transported to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.