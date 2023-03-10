2 arrested in fatal shooting of girl, 17, who was walking her dog in Frankford

article

Law enforcement closed in and arrested two men on the 500 block of DeKalb Pike, in King of Prussia, in connection with a September 2022 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Philadelphia.

Officials announced the arrest of 20-year-old Halim Evans and 29-year-old Jamel King Friday morning.

The two men are suspects in the shooting death of 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford section, September 11, 2022.

According to authorities, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force understood Evans and King were in a King of Prussia hotel and a vehicle law enforcement believed the two were driving was seen. U.S. Marshals then spotted the two men.

Montgomery County SWAT were called to the location and, with U.S. Marshals, the two men were taken into custody. They were transported to the Philadelphia Homicide Detective Division for processing.

Johnson was said to be out walking her dog with a friend at the time of the shooting. She was shot multiple times in her chest. She died at Temple University Hospital.