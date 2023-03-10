Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed in the neck and killed during Strawberry Mansion domestic dispute, police say

By FOX 29 staff
Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal stabbing of a 44-year-old man during a reported domestic dispute in Strawberry Mansion.

STRAWBERRY MANSION - A man was stabbed in the neck and killed during what police say was a domestic incident in Strawberry Mansion.

22nd District officers responded to the 2500 block of North 30th Street Friday evening, just after 6:30, on the report of a stabbing, officials said.

The 44-year-old man was stabbed one time in the neck, according to authorities, as a domestic situation escalated.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are actively investigating the incident. They say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.

