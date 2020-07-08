Camden man charged with sexually assaulting Atlantic City hotel housekeeper

article

Prosecutors say a Camden man has been charged after he sexually and physically assaulted a housekeeper at a hotel in Atlantic City on Tuesday.

Police say Kyle Hardison, 33, was inside unlawfully inside a 12th floor room at the Claridge Hotel when the 61-year-old housekeeper entered the room. The victim noticed Hardison in the room and left, but soon after police say Hardison forced her into the room and assaulted her.

Hardison fled the hotel onto the boardwalk and was trailed by a Claridge Hotel employee. Officers arrived on scene and arrested Hardison without incident.

Prosecutors have charged Hardison with sexual assault, simple assault and burglary.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to 847-411.

