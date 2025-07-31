Camden police and social workers team up to tackle homelessness, addiction, mental health issues

In Camden, a collaborative effort between police and social workers is making strides in addressing homelessness, addiction, and mental health issues.

This innovative approach involves "boots on the ground" outreach, where teams walk the streets to offer support and services to those in need.

What we know:

Camden County Police have integrated a specialized team of social workers to tackle the root causes of crime in urban settings.

Social worker Lyzza Tyson explained the process.

"When we go to a scene and it’s deemed safe, the officers will let them know that there are social workers present and we’re here to offer services," said Tyson.

Lieutenant Louis Gonzalez emphasized the goal of the initiative.

"Anything they need to get off the street so not get victimized or start committing crimes on the street to support their habits,' he said.

The teams conduct outreach throughout the city, including pop-up events at vacant lots to engage with individuals who desperately need services.

Tyson highlighted the resources available. "There’s harm reduction, there’s wound care here, there’s access to recovery services here," she said.

Despite the challenges, the outreach units have not encountered any violent situations, attributing their success to a soft approach.

"It’s a soft approach; we’re here to help, and once we pull up and they are a little timid, but we walk up once they say we’re here to help them, they start communicating with us," Gonzalez noted.

What's next:

This outreach program is showing signs of success in Camden, offering a different approach to helping people who are homeless, addicted, or struggling with mental health issues.

By meeting individuals where they are and providing empathetic support, the initiative aims to create positive change in the community.

As the program continues to evolve, the collaboration between police and social workers serves as a model for addressing complex social issues with compassion and effectiveness.