Camden volunteers honor MLK Day with Fairview neighborhood cleanup

People gathered in Camden’s Fairview neighborhood Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through community service, braving cold temperatures to clean up streets and help neighbors.

Volunteers clean up Fairview neighborhood for MLK Day

What we know:

Dozens of volunteers grabbed shovels and cleaned sidewalks and streets in the Fairview neighborhood.

The day was originally planned as a neighborhood clean-up, but snow led to neighbors helping each other shovel sidewalks along Fairview Village.

Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill attended the event and spoke about the importance of taking action.

"The power of one person to start a movement that takes fire across a nation and so each of us as Americans has a duty to never be apathetic, to never be silent in the face of fighting for rights or justice for everyone," said Sherrill.

Volunteers said the cold weather did not stop them from serving their community.

"Today is great: helping people in the community? Cold weather doesn’t matter," said Richard Ringgole, a volunteer.

The day’s activities included shoveling snow, picking up trash and beautifying the area.

"The purpose behind MLK jr day was not meant to be a day off but a day on. The purpose of this day is about serving your community and reflect on Dr. King’s legacy," said Jennifer Cooley Fleisher, Camden County Commissioner.

Many volunteers shared what the day meant to them.

"He gave to us and his movement so if we could do anything to honor him or to give back to the community, I wish we could give as much as he did," said Clinton Douglass, a volunteer.

For some, the day was about unity.

"It means bringing people together no matter what you look like, racially, gender, religion," said Tiffany Byrne, a volunteer. The event was described as a way to keep Dr. King’s dream alive. "His dream is not dead. We can keep his dream going. It’s not dead. If we all stand up for what’s right, we can keep his dream alive," said a volunteer.

The backstory:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

The day is recognized as a time for community service, reflecting Dr. King’s message of giving back.

Volunteers in Camden said serving on this day is a way to celebrate Dr. King and continue his work.

"Just a day of servitude. A way to give back to the people and just celebrating the man," said Ringgole. James McEady, a volunteer, said he remembers Dr. King vividly.

"I’m at the age right now where I remember a lot of things Dr. King did. I was born in 1959 so I remember when Dr. King was taken from us and I remember what it was like," said McEady. "For him to stand up and voice his opinion on what he thought was right, it was only an honor for me to come out here and give back."

Many hands made light work as the community came together to honor Dr. King’s vision of a beloved community.

The event in Camden was one of many across the area where people marked Dr. King’s legacy with acts of service.

Organizers and volunteers said the focus was on helping neighbors and improving the community, regardless of the weather.