Can you ditch your cellphone for an entire month? This company will pay thousands if you do

Siggi's Dairy is offering a prize of $10,000 if you're willing to give up your smartphone for one month.

The New York-based company, which is known for selling an Icelandic yogurt called skyr, announced the contest on Wednesday.

"We're introducing a NEW kind of 'Dry January' this year," the company's website read. "Instead of abstaining from alcohol for a month, we challenge you to ditch your smartphone!"

"We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions. One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone," Siggi's added.

Ten participants will be selected based on the essays they submit to Siggi's. To make sure the contest entrants don't use their smartphones, Siggi's will send participants a lockbox and a flip-phone with a one-month prepaid SIM card.

In the end, the 10 participants could walk away with $10,000 and 60 cups of Siggi's yogurt.

Kristina Drociak, Siggi’s director of PR and digital strategy, told FOX Business that the contest was inspired by the idea of digital detoxing.

"At Siggi’s, we believe in simplicity and that less is what truly sets you free," she said. "Our brand ethos is all about stripping away the unnecessary, and just like fewer ingredients in yogurt, we believe fewer digital distractions can make for a more satisfying life."

"We recognize the increasing screen time and phone usage in our society and the negative effects this can have, which inspired us to launch Siggi’s Digital Detox Program for this new year," Drociak added.

"The goal of the program is to show people the benefits of going digital-free in hopes that this can start new healthy habits in 2024 and beyond."

The sign-up period for the contest starts Wednesday and ends Jan. 31. Interested consumers can visit the Siggi's website to submit an application.

