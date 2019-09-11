Cape May County to drop 31,000 rabies bait via helicopter

article

In Cape May County, health officials are attempting to prevent the spread of rabies.

The Departments of Health and Mosquito Control are distributing over 31,000 vaccine-laden bait throughout the county.

Most of the bait will be spread out via helicopter starting the last week of September. The remaining bait will be distributing by hand in raccoon habitats and other areas considered inaccessible by air.

The rabies virus is typically introduced by the bite or scratch of an infected animal. The disease is often fatal, characterized by delirium, fever and paralysis.

The onset of rabies in humans is usually 3-8 weeks, sometimes as short as 9 days depending on the location of the wound and its distance from the brain.

In dogs and cats, the onset of symptoms will occur usually within 3-7 days.

Health Officer Kevin Thomas informed residents that, “the bait will have a warning label and include a Cape May County Department of Health telephone number for inquiries and for people to call if contact with the bait occurs.”