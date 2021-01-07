Cape May man charged with unlawful entry following pro-Trump raid on Capitol

A Cape May County man was arrested Wednesday during the pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol building, according to police.

Leonard Guthrie was among those arrested and charged with unlawful entry. Terry Brown, from Lebanon County, was also arrested by U.S. Capitol Police.

The Capitol building became overrun with pro-Trump supporters during a joint session to confirm the 2020 election of Joe Biden. The house chamber was cleared as protesters continued to push past capitol police and eventually made it to the house floor.

Officers from the Washington D.C. Police Department announced over 60 arrests on Thursday. Five of the arrests were related to guns and two were for illegal possession of other weapons, including metal knuckles and a blackjack-like weapon.

D.C. police are reporting approximately 61 curfew-violation arrests, including 25 arrests for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol Grounds. This also includes eight arrests for curfew violations on U.S. Capitol Grounds and 28 curfew violations throughout the city.

The centuries-old Capitol building had windows smashed and offices vandalized by protesters. A woman, identified as Ashli Babbit an Air Force veteran, was shot dead while storming the building. D.C. police reported 3 more deaths due to medical emergencies during the riot.

The join session reconvened overnight Wednesday and confirmed the election of Biden in the early hours of Thursday morning. Since then, nearby states have deployed members of the National Guard to beef up security around the Capitol.

