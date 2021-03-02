Capitol Police increasing security ahead of March 4 due to ‘concerning information and intelligence’

The U.S. Capitol Police announced Tuesday they are planning to beef up security and staffing after becoming aware of "concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th."

The law enforcement agency shared in a statement that "based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th."

Police say they are working with all of their local law enforcement partners and have communicated their enhanced posture and the available intelligence for the entire workforce.