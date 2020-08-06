CAPTURED: Statewide search ends for suspect in vicious attack of 72-year-old veteran in Kent

The search is over for WMW Capture #1166, 35-year-old suspect, Cody P. Hansen. Spokane Police received an anonymous tip Friday evening of Hansen's whereabouts at a local residence. Police arrested him Saturday morning at the address given to police, where his car was also found. Hansen was transported and booked into the Spokane County jail as he waits to be transferred to King County, Spokane Police said.

Hansen has an outstanding probation warrant out of Alaska for dangerous drug charges, officials said in a statement. Hansen’s bail is set for $10,000 for the assault arrest.

Kent Police and detectives said Hansen punched a 72-year-old partially disabled veteran in the face multiple times, breaking his jaw and causing a cornea abrasion.

Police say he did it because the victim made a comment to the suspect's girlfriend about not wearing a Covid-19 mask in a lobby of the Red Lion Inn and Suites in Kent.

The attack on July 18, 2020 left the victim unconscious. Detectives say Hansen left the hotel on foot and was later picked up by his girlfriend.

King County prosecutors have charged Hansen with Assault 2nd Degree – Substantial bodily harm. A felony warrant was also issued for his arrest.

Kent Police previously said he could still be in the area or in Spokane. He is 6’0, 220 lbs. Hansen’s criminal history shows nine arrests in Alaska dating back to 2006. His most recent arrest there was in 2018. He has a warrant out of Alaska for Probation Violation/Dangerous Drugs.

If you spot him, please call 911. If you can tell police where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or at www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.