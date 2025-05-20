Video: Delivery worker fights back during violent robbery in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police recently released video of a violent robbery last month in hopes of identifying the suspect.
What we know:
A GoPuff employee was making a delivery in broad daylight when he was approached by a man on the 1500 block of Allegheny Avenue on April 19.
Security footage captured the moment the suspect reached for the victim's wallet before a scuffle ensued.
Both can be seen wrestling back and forth until the suspect is able to rip a wallet from the victim.
Police say he was last seen walking towards 15th Street and Allegheny.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.