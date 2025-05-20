Expand / Collapse search

Video: Delivery worker fights back during violent robbery in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 20, 2025 9:56am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Delivery worker fights back during violent robbery in North Philadelphia

Delivery worker fights back during violent robbery in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police recently released video of a violent robbery last month in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The Brief

    • A suspect is being sought for a violent robbery in North Philadelphia last month.
    • Video captured the robbery, which saw both the victim and suspect wrestling.
    • The victim's wallet was stolen.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police recently released video of a violent robbery last month in hopes of identifying the suspect.

What we know:

A GoPuff employee was making a delivery in broad daylight when he was approached by a man on the 1500 block of Allegheny Avenue on April 19.

Security footage captured the moment the suspect reached for the victim's wallet before a scuffle ensued.

Both can be seen wrestling back and forth until the suspect is able to rip a wallet from the victim.

Police say he was last seen walking towards 15th Street and Allegheny.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety