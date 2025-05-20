Video: Delivery worker fights back during violent robbery in North Philadelphia

The Brief A suspect is being sought for a violent robbery in North Philadelphia last month. Video captured the robbery, which saw both the victim and suspect wrestling. The victim's wallet was stolen.



Philadelphia police recently released video of a violent robbery last month in hopes of identifying the suspect.

What we know:

A GoPuff employee was making a delivery in broad daylight when he was approached by a man on the 1500 block of Allegheny Avenue on April 19.

Security footage captured the moment the suspect reached for the victim's wallet before a scuffle ensued.

Both can be seen wrestling back and forth until the suspect is able to rip a wallet from the victim.

Police say he was last seen walking towards 15th Street and Allegheny.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.