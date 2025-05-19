Massive catfish caught off new Schuylkill River Trail extension in Philadelphia

article

The Brief Someone caught a massive catfish on the Schuylkill River Trail extension. It happened during the new extension's opening weekend. The fish reportedly weighed at least 40 pounds!



The Schuylkill River Trail extension has only been open a couple of days, and it's already swimming with activity!

What we know:

A massive catfish was caught off a bridge at the new Schuylkill River Trail extension Sunday morning.

Alex Leon posted a photo on Reddit showing a man holding the fish by the mouth, appearing to measure more than half of his height!

The huge fish weighed 40 pounds, according to a commenter who said they spoke to the fisherman.

"Was walking by right when this was taken. Guy said it was 40lbs. And he released it."

Another commenter said that the man's name was Steve-Dave, and was a "legend in the southeast PA river fishing scene."

The backstory:

The $48-million Schuylkill River Trail extension opened to the public on Saturday after more than 3 years of construction.

It added more than half a mile to the trail, connecting Center City to South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Officials say to expect more projects in the future, with a long-term goal of connecting all 120 miles of the Schuylkill River Trail from Reading, Pennsylvania, to South Philadelphia.