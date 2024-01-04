Car catches on fire, spreads to rowhome in Eastwick neighborhood: officials
PHILADELPHIA - A car fire became a house fire when flames spread quickly in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Fire crews responded to a car on fire outside a home on the 2400 block of Milan Street around 3:30 a.m.
The car was parked in an alleyway driveway when it caught fire, then it spread to the exterior of the home.
Firefighters placed the fire under control in less than 20 minutes, and kept it contained to one home.
Officials say all occupants were able to escape safely, and no injures were reported.
It is still unclear what cause the initial car fire.