Michael Garr Jr.: Officials to provide update on 2023 stabbing death of Delaware County teen

Authorities in Delaware County will provide an update Wednesday on the random stabbing death of a local teenager that happened last April.

Investigators say 15-year-old Michael Garr Jr. was walking home on the 200 block of Bridge Street in Upper Darby when someone fatally stabbed him.

A driver reported providing first-aid to Garr after he said the teen ran up to his car window holding his neck. Garr was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are completely devastated by the loss of Michael Jr." Garr's uncle, Michael Peabody, said. "Hold your loved ones very close, tell your children you love them."

Police spoke to at least two people who they believed were near the area where Garr was killed, but ultimately no arrests or new leads were reported.

Garr was remembered by loved ones as an "amazing person" who loved Philadelphia sports and fishing. His family has since started a non-profit for teens who share Michael's desire to pursue a career in sports.

Authorities have since issued a $10k reward for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Upper Darby Police Superintendent will provide an update on the murder during a 2 p.m. press conference.

Authorities will also provide an update on the shooting death of 65-year-old Mahabub Rahman, who was killed during a carjacking outside Masjid Al-Madinah Mosque in October.