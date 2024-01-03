YMCA fight: Disturbing brawl goes viral after fists fly on basketball court in Delaware County

A disturbing brawl took place at a YMCA basketball court in Delaware County Tuesday night.

The fight was caught on video and is making its rounds on social media.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney went to Springfield to get the scoop.

In the viral video posted to X (Twitter), fists started flying at around 5:30 p.m. between a group of 10-12 players.

A staff member was on the floor at the time of the incident but because the fight quickly escalated, police were called and those involved were removed from the building.

Michael Rant, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Delaware County says the incident is extremely disheartening and they are cooperating with police.

"I've struggled all day. I've been in the "Y" 40 years and I've never experienced anything like this and I'm just at a loss for words," said Rant.

An email was sent out to Y members informing them of the situation and letting them know steps are being taken to ensure it doesn’t happen again including closing the courts to open and pickup basketball after 3:30 p.m. through this Friday and after 9am over this upcoming weekend.

"We're taking that time to take a breath. Take a pause. Reflect and see what we can do to change," said the CEO.

Moving forward, the rec center says additional staff will be on the floor to supervise. They also plan on limiting the number of players on the courts.

All the players in the brawl were members of the YMCA and their guests signed in at the front desk. Providing police with a record of everyone.

The YMCA says it plans to press charges against everyone involved and members who participated in the fight have lost their membership and their guests have lost the privilege of ever joining the Y in the future.