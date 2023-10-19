Car crashes into post office in Delaware County, causing extensive damage

A local post office was left in shambles after a car ended up crashing into the building early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on East Baltimore Avenue in Media around 6:30 a.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as debris from the crash surrounded the building.

It appears the has since been removed, but left behind extensive damage.

Media Post Office will be closed temporarily. Residents are asked to use the Springfield Post Office in the meantime.

The post office says all employees are safe as they offer "thoughts and prayers" to the driver, whose condition is unknown at this time.

Police have yet to release any details about what led to the crash.