Cardi B indicted on new charges in club melee

A Queens grand jury indicted New York City native and rapper Cardi B with 14 charges on Friday in connection with a club brawl .

The 'Please Me' rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was accused of throwing bottles, a chair and a hookah smoking device at two bartenders at the Angels strip club in Flushing last August.

The Grammy award winner allegedly believed one of the women was having an affair with her husband, rapper Offset.

The new charges include two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and various lesser charges, reported TMZ.

Cardi rejected a plea deal for a Class A misdemeanor last month.

She is due in court for an arraignment on June 25.