Carnival, Arison family foundation pledge $2 million for Hurricane Dorian relief for the Bahamas

Carnival Corporation announced it is partnering with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation to donate $2 million to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The company, which owns nine cruise line brands including Carnival, Holland America and Princess Cruises, said it was pledging $1 million in donations to support immediate relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison and his wife Madeleine are matching the company's pledge with an additional $1 million donation from their family foundation.

“Our company has always been closely tied to The Bahamas with a rich history spanning many years, so it’s heart-breaking to see the impact of Hurricane Dorian, and our thoughts and prayers are with the people of The Bahamas," said Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald. "We have long admired the unyielding spirit of the Bahamian people and have no doubt they will overcome, rebuild and recover, and we look forward to supporting their efforts.”

In addition to the monetary donation, Carnival will be collecting food and supplies donated in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties for residents in the Bahamas, the company said.

Disney and Royal Caribbean also pledged $1 million each to relief efforts.