Casa Soccer League hosts Neighborhood Cup in South Philadelphia

On Monday nights on the fields off of Bigler Street in South Philadelphia, Casa Soccer League hosts its "Neighborhood Cup", a play on the World Cup, for the fourth straight summer.

What they're saying:

"Just two teams left at the end…battling it out for whoever is the best neighborhood in and around Philly," explained Kristin Lepley, player and Casa Community Experience Director.

Next season, these matches will be played as the FIFA World Cup is happening right next door at Lincoln Financial Field.

Lepley says the momentum is here.

"Everyone has it. Everyone feels it, even if you’re not a soccer organization. You want to get into soccer at this time."

The "Neighborhood Cup" is one of several programs that Casa Soccer League offers.

Casa is the largest adult soccer league in the Northeast.

Casa is in its 20th year.

While it started with just 200 players, it now has 200 teams with 20,000 active members in Philly, Lancaster and Boston.

All are welcome regardless of age, gender or skill level. Evan Duncan, a player and board member, joined the league 8 years ago.

He says it’s about more than soccer. "For me, it was finding a sense of community when I was really longing for it," said Duncan.

It’s a place where opponents on the pitch have become friends off the pitch, bonding over a shared passion for play.

"With the World Cup coming here, you can just see the passion for soccer growing," said Lepley.

"A lot of things are happening next year: the 250th anniversary, the MLB all star game, the World Cup is the highlight, absolutely the highlight," Duncan added.

It’s a major highlight in our own backyard.

"I think Philly is gonna do it huge next year," said Lepley.