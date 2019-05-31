Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says

Casey Anthony’s life is reportedly being made into a movie.

Anthony, 33, who was once branded the most-hated mother in America, is planning to make a movie called “As I Was Told.” The movie will be based on her life that should be complete by next year, according to the Daily Mail.

The movie, she says, “'will make it clear that I had no part in Caylee's death as far as how she died.”

Anthony was arrested in 2008 for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

The child was reportedly last seen June 16, 2008 — but was first reported missing by her grandmother on July 15. The following day, Anthony was arrested on charges of child neglect. She told police at the time her child disappeared with a babysitter. Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded area near the family home on Dec. 11, 2008.

Following a high-profile 2011 trial, prosecutors proved Anthony, the prime suspect, was a liar — but they couldn’t convince the jury she was a murderer. The government failed to establish how Caylee died, and they couldn't find her mother's DNA on the duct tape they said was used to suffocate her.

After a month and a half in court, the jury took fewer than 11 hours to find Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.

Anthony has reportedly been living in South Florida, often spotted out and about.

The movie will reportedly be shot in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and the cast will consist of members of an amateur theater group that the filmmakers run.