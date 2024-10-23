Casey, McCormick ramp up jabs, campaign efforts as U.S. Senate race tightens ahead of Election Day

Democrat Bob Casey and his Republican opponent for the U.S. Senate trade jabs as their campaign races toward Election Day.

Dueling campaign events were the order of the day in Philly for the toss-up race for the U.S. Senate. Republican Dave McCormick stood with the leadership of the firefighters union Wednesday, which endorsed him, while Democrat Bob Casey rallied with college students and a popular southern Democrat.

McCormick, the Army veteran, and hedge fund CEO, picked up the endorsement of Local 22 of the firefighters and paramedics union Wednesday, arguing Casey is a do-nothing incumbent. McCormick said, "Casey is weak. He has been a rubber stamp for politics that have been devastating to the working class, not just inflation and the war on fossil fuels.

Union leadership said McCormick will battle the opioid epidemic plaguing Kensington where they fight fires. Mike Bresnan, the head of Local 22, said "Our endorsement wasn’t made lightly. It was made after interviews of both candidates on their views impacting our members and beyond."

Casey, seeking a 4th term, campaigned in North Philly, stumping with Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who lambasted Donald Trump. He said Trump, "Literally rode into politics on a birther, racist lie on the first African American president. We’re focused on turnout."

The race has tightened as the candidates launch broadsides on TV. Casey asked Warnock, a Baptist pastor, for prayers as the election nears. Casey said, "This is a close state. I’ve also said that and said it months ago. You know I did."