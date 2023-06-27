Catalytic Converter Ring Takedown: 10 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for $8M thefts across Delaware Valley

article

A criminal corporation has been dismantled as its kingpin and his employees are held responsible for thousands of catalytic converter thefts worth million and millions of dollars.

TDI Catalytic Converter Organization located in a Philadelphia tow yard has been identified as the main buyer of catalytic converters stolen in Bucks and Montgomery counties, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The theft ring is accused of paying a minimum of $10,000 a night for the stolen converters, often offering $1,000 for a single converter.

In addition to buying stolen converters, officials say the criminal corporation would often steal and resell the converters themselves. From 2020-2023, over 2,000 catalytic converters were stolen in Bucks County alone.

An investigation revealed that the TDI bought an average of 175 catalytic converters a week, totaling 27,300 over three years; and paid an average of $300 per converter, totaling nearly $8.2 million.

Michael Williams, of Philadelphia, was found to be the kingpin of the theft ring and arrested, according to officials who say they caught the 52-year-old "red-handed."

Ten employees were also arrested and charged in connection to the thefts. Officials say most of the corporation had a family connection to Williams.

While some suspects worked in the yard, officials say the others were catalytic converter thieves, known as "cutters."

Lisa Davalos, 47, of Philadelphia

Eric Simpson, 41, of Philadelphia

Michael Bruce, 30, of Sewell, New Jersey

Kevin Schwartz, 33, of Philadelphia

Patrick Hopkins, 24, of Philadelphia

17-year-old-juvenile

Michael Evangelist, 35, of Philadelphia

Anthony Davalos Sr., 43, of Philadelphia

Gary Shirley, 48, of Hatboro

One suspect, identified as 39-year-old Richard Allan Page, of Warminster, is still at large. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact them.

All the suspects are expected to be charged with corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and related offenses.

TDI Catalytic Converter Organization is also being charged in what officials are calling a "unique" move to "put them out of business forever – a corporate death sentence."