I-95 reopens after large police presence filled streets of nearby neighborhood in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. - A large police presence caused major traffic delays Tuesday afternoon as parts of Interstate 95 were shut down in Chester, along with several streets nearby.
All lanes of I-95 were closed to traffic in both directions from Exit 4-6, but were reopened about an hour later.
SKYFOX was live over the scene as several police and SWAT vehicles converged near 12th and Kerlin streets in Chester.
A car could be seen crashed into a house nearby, along with a second vehicle littered with bullet holes.
Police also appeared to surround a house on the corner, closing surrounding streets to traffic.
Officials have yet to release any details about what led to the closure, or what sparked the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.