Philadelphia cracks top 10 'Best Summer Travel Destinations' for 2024

article

Why spend money on summer vacations when you live in one of the best travel destinations in the country?

The Philadelphia area recently made WalletHub's 2024 list of "Best Summer Travel Destination."

The study analyzed 100 of the country's largest metro areas to find which places "offer the most bang for your buck."

So, where did Philadelphia land on the list? No. 7!

Related article

The ranking included Philadelphia, along with Camden and Wilmington, to complete the metro area.

Travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety were all taken into account to determine the rankings.

Atlanta and its metro area claimed the top spot, followed by Washington D.C. and Orlando.