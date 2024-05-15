Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia cracks top 10 'Best Summer Travel Destinations' for 2024

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  May 15, 2024 10:43am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

People of Pedestrian Bridge with Skyline with Schuylkill River Boardwalk at sunset, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. (Photo by: Jumping Rocks/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Why spend money on summer vacations when you live in one of the best travel destinations in the country?

The Philadelphia area recently made WalletHub's 2024 list of "Best Summer Travel Destination."

The study analyzed 100 of the country's largest metro areas to find which places "offer the most bang for your buck."

So, where did Philadelphia land on the list? No. 7!

Related

Philadelphia offering variety of safe, summer programs to keep kids engaged and active
article

Philadelphia offering variety of safe, summer programs to keep kids engaged and active

The School District of Philadelphia and other city departments are gearing up for summer and they want to get the word out on programs that will be available for kids and teens.

The ranking included Philadelphia, along with Camden and Wilmington, to complete the metro area.

Travel costs and hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety were all taken into account to determine the rankings.

Atlanta and its metro area claimed the top spot, followed by Washington D.C. and Orlando. 