Bucks County man charged after child sex abuse materials found on Dropbox, Google accounts: police

A Bucks County man is facing charges after investigators say child sex abuse materials were found on his Dropbox and Google accounts.

Thomas Joseph Plummer, 47, was arrested after authorities say over 40 explicit images and videos were shared, uploaded or downloaded to his Dropbox account.

Google also reported three images and videos containing child sex abuse materials were found on an account linked to Plummer.

A police search of Plummer's Doylestown home uncovered additional files containing child sex abuse material on his personal devices, according to investigators.

Authorities say Plummer has a prior conviction for possession and dissemination of child sex abuse materials.

He turned himself in to the Warrington Township Police Department last Friday on charges of Child Pornography, Sexual Abuse of Children and other crimes.

Plummer's bail was set at $1M, and he is being held at a Bucks County Correctional Facility.