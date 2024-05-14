Video: 7-Eleven employee hospitalized after she was forcefully pushed, shoved by female customer

Scary moments at a South Philadelphia 7-Eleven Monday night, as surveillance shows an employee being forcefully pushed down to the ground by someone leaving the store.

The owner of the 7-Eleven says the employee has been released from the hospital, but says situations like this are happening time and time again and he’s getting fed up.

"This is a whole different mentality, all of a sudden, after COVID that, ‘I’m frustrated and I’m going to take it out on you’", says Vincent Emmanuel, the owner of 7-Eleven.

A mentality Emmanuel was on full display on Monday night.

Police say just before 7 p.m., a 63-year-old woman was standing at the front entrance of the 7-Eleven, on West Passyunk in South Philly, and was hit and shoved down to the ground by someone leaving the store, which resulted in her having to be taken to the hospital.

Emmanuel ssays the victim is his employee and was taking out the trash.

"She got a big lump on her head. A woman who works here, probably like for $10 or $11, I don’t think she needs to go through that type of frustration in life. She’s coming to work to pay her bills just like everybody else," says Emmanuel.

As for the suspect, police say, after searching the area, they arrested 34-year-old Tracey Nathaniel, and charged her with aggravated and simple assault.

"All this kind of crime, people need to understand, this is real people’s lives you are touching. That woman, I don’t know if she’ll be able to work. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Your frustration doesn’t mean that you need to take it upon somebody else. Say a prayer, let’s get along. This is the city of brotherly love," says Emmanuel.

Emmanuel says he is optimistic that the city’s new administration may help reduce this type of crime, but his concern is if this continues, many businesses like his may decide to leave.