Category 4 Hurricane Fiona to track near Bermuda before pummeling Atlantic Canada

Hurricane Fiona is expected to make its closest approach to Bermuda from Thursday night into Friday morning, prompting the issuance of a Hurricane Warning for the British island territory, then will continue north and slam into Atlantic Canada this weekend as a powerful post-tropical cyclone .

Fiona remains a Category 4 hurricane in the western Atlantic with maximum sustained winds around 130 mph, an intensity it first achieved early Wednesday, which makes Fiona the Atlantic's strongest hurricane of the 2022 season so far.

Any hurricane that is rated Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is classified as a major hurricane .

Where is Hurricane Fiona?

As of early Thursday morning, Hurricane Fiona was centered less than 500 miles southwest of Bermuda and was moving north-northeastward at 13 mph, a track which will take the major hurricane near Bermuda and then into Atlantic Canada.

Tracking Hurricane Fiona.(FOX Weather)

Where are watches and warnings in effect?

Bermuda has been placed under a Hurricane Warning.

A Hurricane Warning means sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected within the warning area and is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph). These high winds are likely to be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding and/or river flooding.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane or Tropical Storm Watches will likely be required for portions of Atlantic Canada by later Thursday morning.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bermuda.(FOX Weather)

What are the expected impacts of Hurricane Fiona in Bermuda?

According to the FOX Forecast Center , the peak impacts in Bermuda are expected between Thursday night and Friday morning as the center of Hurricane Fiona passes to the west of the archipelago.

Those impacts in Bermuda will include hurricane-force winds (74-plus mph) and 2 to 4 inches of rain, as well as large, pounding surf and storm surge.

Fiona is then forecast to continue north or north-northeastward beyond its close brush with Bermuda and slam into Atlantic Canada this weekend as a powerful post-tropical cyclone .

The projected path and intensity of Hurricane Fiona.(FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center warns that parts of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia will have threats of damaging winds, flooding rainfall and storm surge as Fiona crashes ashore.

"This storm is shaping up to be a potentially severe event for Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec," the Canadian Hurricane Centre wrote ​in a Thursday morning statement.

Widespread power outages, downed trees and structural damage are all potential impacts of Fiona in Atlantic Canada, regardless of whether it has transitioned to a post-tropical cyclone or if it's still a hurricane.

Between 3 and 6 inches of rain, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, is predicted across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and western Newfoundland. Two to 5 inches of rain is forecast for eastern Quebec, while 1 to 3 inches is expected in eastern New Brunswick.

What are the impacts to the US East Coast?

Even though Hurricane Fiona will stay hundreds of miles off the U.S. East Coast, its indirect impacts will be felt along the Atlantic beaches from Florida to Maine.

Swells from the Category 4 hurricane will continue to spread westward toward the Eastern Seaboard over the next couple of days.

The rough waters will increase the risk of life-threatening rip currents along beaches, and lifeguards caution less-skilled swimmers to never venture into the rough waters.

Forecast wave heights off the U.S. East Coast.(FOX Weather)

Hurricane Fiona's impacts in the Caribbean

Fiona made two landfalls as a Category 1 hurricane, the first one Sunday afternoon along the extreme southwestern coast of Puerto Rico and the second one early Monday morning in the eastern Dominican Republic.

In Puerto Rico, the city of Ponce clocked a 103-mph wind gust, while in the Dominican Republic, a gust of 98 mph was recorded in Samana at El Catey International Airport. The high winds plunged all of Puerto Rico into a blackout on Sunday as catastrophic flooding unfolded across the U.S. territory.

On Wednesday President Joe Biden declared Puerto Rico a major disaster area to help with recovery efforts.

Hurricane Fiona made its first landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday, Sept. 18, followed by a second landfall in the eastern Dominican Republic on Monday, Sept. 19. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Fiona battered the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday as high winds and heavy rain spread across the islands after the hurricane had already turned deadly in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic .

Elsewhere in the Atlantic

Four other systems are also being tracked in the Atlantic right now, including Tropical Storm Gaston in the central Atlantic, Invest 98L off the coast of South America – which could become tropical depression in the coming days – and two other tropical disturbances near or off the coast of western Africa.

An overview of the tropics in the Atlantic Basin.(FOX Weather)

