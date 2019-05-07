Caught on Camera: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Catasauqua

Firefighters rescued ducklings from a storm drain in Catasauqua and it was all caught on camera.

Gonzalo Salcedo captured a distraught mother duck on cell phone video Tuesday morning after 11 of her 12 little ducklings fell into this storm drain one-by-one on Edwards Lane in Catasauqua.

Salcedo was dropping his son at school but then raced back to the scene

"It was so painful. You could see the mother duck, she was hysterical crossing the street back and forth. She was flapping her wings. She was desperate," Salcedo told FOX 29.

Within minutes, the Catasauqua Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene. Zach Builder and three other firefighters worked feverishly to remove the grate that had been paved over, using chains, a wench, and a sledgehammer. They were finally able to get it off and get down to the ducklings for a happy ending.