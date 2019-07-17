Caught on Camera: Good Samaritans rescue baby deer in Perkasie

Two Good Samaritans rescued a baby deer after the little guy got caught in a wire fence in Perkasie, Pa.

According to Ashley Romeo, the baby deer was running alongside her boyfriend, Colin Croissette, when he got spooked and ran into the fence.

Ashley and her dad rummaged through the garage to find the tools needed to save the trapped deer. Thankfully, Ashley's dad, Steve, and Colin were able to free the frightened deer and the little guy went on his way.

Watch the rescue in the video above.