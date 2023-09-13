Caught on camera: Woman's daytime walk around Center City takes terrifying turn

A woman was casually walking past two men on a step when she quickly became the victim of an attempted armed robbery last month.

Surveillance video captured the moment both suspects approached the woman on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street around 12:40 p.m.

One suspect drew a handgun on her, while the other pushed her backwards, pulling on the strap of her bag.

Police say the suspects were scared away by a passing vehicle, and fled without any stolen items.

No injuries reported.