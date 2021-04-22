CDC considering revising outdoor mask guidance

article

The CDC is currently weighing new guidance that may allow for some mask rules to be loosened. So is it time to ditch the masks outdoors?

"Indoors, mandatory. Outdoors, the risk is quite low, especially if you are socially distancing and outdoors. The risk is very, very low," Dr. Mike said.

The director for the Centers for Disease Control spoke on the TODAY Show Thursday morning about the department looking at possible new guidance for outdoor mask wearing.

"We'll be looking at the outdoor masking question, but it's also in the context of the fact that we still have people who are dying of COVID-19," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on TODAY.

"I think everybody should do it. I’m not wearing a mask now. I’m very pro that. Stop keeping me locked up," Izzy Hershkl said.

Advertisement

Then there's the peer pressure and social aspect of mask wearing.

"Actually when we were walking someone was in front of us a few weeks ago that didn’t have a mask on and someone asked them to put a mask on," John Patro said.

RELATED HEADLINES:

COVID-19 vaccine milestone: US surpasses goal of 200 million shots administered in less than 100 days

Rutgers University requiring on-campus students to receive COVID-19 vaccines for fall semester

Are vaccine incentives and mandates the right approach?

FBI warns of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards being sold online, says illegal sales endanger public health

What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and will I need one?

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter