Celebrating Halloween? Tricks, treats and decorations are expensive as families dig deeper to enjoy

Over 70 percent of Americans say they’re celebrating Halloween, but what will it really cost? People are likely digging deeper into their pockets for all the tricks and treats.

"I wanted to get the wolf mask, but the wolf mask was – let’s just say I wasn’t getting the wolf mask," Devante Oakes said.

"How much was it?" asked FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce.

"At least $100," Oakes replied.

From costumes to decorations to candy, inflation is hitting hard. For the second year in a row, shoppers are seeing double-digit inflation when it comes to candy and gum. Prices are up 13 percent this October over last year, according to Datasembly, a retail price tracker.

"I know the candy is gonna be high, so we’re gonna go to the dollar store or 5 Below or something like that and get big bags of candy," Germaine Cherry said.

"We’re just trying to decorate the front of our house and, certainly, budget was on the brain because we ended up spending over our budget, but it was easy to do because everything was expensive," Brian Marsh explained.

Amelia and Jeremy Marks of Center City, say they’ve seen a big increase in prices in general, since their daughter was born three years ago.

"Diapers are more. Formula is more. Everything we bought three years ago is more," Amelia stated.

People say they’re shopping smarter, spending more time at discount stores, but still shopping and still celebrating for their kids.

"No way around it, you just have to make it work," Amelia continued.

"You gotta spend money just to make the kids happy," Cherry said.

"You hope it gets better. Pray for the best, I guess," Jeremy Marks added.