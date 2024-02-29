Celebration of Ballroom presented by Queer Student Union at Community College of Philadelphia

A celebration of Philadelphia’s vibrant ballroom culture and its impact on Black and LGBTQ+ history in the city was celebrated to close out Black History Month. The goal is to share it with the next generation and inspire a new love of dancing.

It is a culture some say was not acknowledged for a long time, specifically in the Black community. Thursday night, students learned to embrace it and call it their own.

The Queer Student Union at the Community College of Philadelphia hit a makeshift runway for their best interpretation of what is known as "Ballroom" in the LGBTQ+ community. It is part of an event to close out Black History Month led by Jacen Bowman. He is known all over as the reigning face diva and icon Hall of Famer. He is legend on the ballroom scene.

"Ballroom is American history. Ballroom is Black history," Bowman stated, King Mother of the House of Supreme Moncler.

The night began with a showing of Bowman's documentary called "Legendary."

"I went to my first ball at the Double Tree Hotel and when I walked in, it was the first time I felt that I was finally in a space where I felt celebrated and not tolerated," said Bowman.

The documentary took students through the process of ballroom and it’s elaborate costumes and competitions for prizes and cash in categories like face, runway, voguing and real.

"A lot of times, in the city of Philadelphia, it's scary growing up being a queer person and this space was created for you to have safety and fun," said Bowman.

Students also got a front row seat to ballroom by a panel of professionals.

"People have hip-hop dance and ballerina dance and all that. This is another form of dance, of voguing," said Andree Alexander.

Students also learned of family in the ballroom community.

"We have chosen parents, mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers that embrace us through our many obstacles that we overcome in our life," said Bowman.

CCP students Zach Jackson and Gray Schwab participated in the mock ball.

"We watched a documentary "Paris is Burning" about the ballroom scene in New York City, so that was really cool to learn about all the houses and all the people who were a part of it and a week later we're learning about Philly's ballroom scene," said Jackson.

"I hope they take away from this experience that there is a community out there. You do not have to be alone and isolated. You can be celebrated for your uniqueness," said Bowman.