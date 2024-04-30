Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County woman charged for defrauding FEMA of over $1.5M in Hurricane Ida disaster benefits

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 30, 2024 6:49pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - A 33-year-old Montgomery County woman is facing charges after officials say she defrauded FEMA of over $1.5M in Hurricane Ida disaster benefits. 

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jasmine Williams, 33, of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, was arrested Tuesday after being charged by indictment with one count of fraud related to a major disaster declaration, 24 counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of mail fraud related to a scheme to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency ("FEMA") in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

In September 2021, President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for much of the eastern part of Pennsylvania, after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck the Commonwealth. FEMA was then authorized to provide financial assistance to residents whose homes and properties were damaged by the hurricane.

The indictment alleges that after the emergency declaration, Williams recruited others over social media, advertising that she could assist them in applying for FEMA benefits. 

It says Williams then submitted fraudulent documents to FEMA on behalf of dozens of others, including fraudulent leases, letters from landlords, utility bills, earning statements, and home repair estimates. In exchange, Williams collected half of the payout for herself.

FEMA paid over $1,500,000 in assistance based on false representations made by Williams.

If convicted, the 33-year-old faces a maximum possible sentence of 960 years of imprisonment.