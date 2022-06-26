Celebration of life held for 19-year-old Delaware County teen who drowned in Wildwood
WEST PHILADELPHIA - It was a celebration of life Sunday in West Philadelphia for a teenager who drowned in Wildwood a few weeks ago.
Family and friends gather to release balloons to honor Alfred Nasir Williams, who drowned in Wildwood May 31st.
Friends and family remembered 19-year-old Alfred Nasir Williams, of Drexel Hill, with a balloon release at Cobb’s Creek Park.
Williams grew up playing basketball at the park as a kid.
Williams died May 31st. Firefighters say he was likely caught in a rip current.