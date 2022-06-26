Expand / Collapse search

Celebration of life held for 19-year-old Delaware County teen who drowned in Wildwood

Published 
Updated 7:06PM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Celebration of life held for 19-year-old Delaware County teen who drowned in Wildwood

A balloon release was held for 19-year-old Alfred Williams, of Drexel Hill, in West Philadelphia, where he grew up. Williams died in Wildwood May 31st.

WEST PHILADELPHIA - It was a celebration of life Sunday in West Philadelphia for a teenager who drowned in Wildwood a few weeks ago.

Family and friends gather to release balloons to honor Alfred Nasir Williams, who drowned in Wildwood May 31st.

Friends and family remembered 19-year-old Alfred Nasir Williams, of Drexel Hill, with a balloon release at Cobb’s Creek Park.

Williams grew up playing basketball at the park as a kid.

Williams died May 31st. Firefighters say he was likely caught in a rip current.