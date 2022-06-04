Body of missing teen swimmer recovered in Wildwood Crest, police say

Police say the body of a swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood last month has been recovered.

Alfred Williams, 19, was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued near Andrews Avenue in Wildwood on May 31.

Emergency crews pulled two swimmers from the water at least 100 yards off the shore. A third swimmer managed to swim to shore before the crews arrived., according to authorities.

Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and local off-duty lifeguards, then joined an hours-long search for Williams. The search was suspended on June 1 and "turned into a recovery mission."

MORE HEADLINES:

Williams' body was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in Wildwood Crest, according to police.





Advertisement



