Center City Restaurant Week: Over 60 Philly restaurants extend deals to February 4

The Brief Center City District Restaurant Week is now extended through Wednesday, February 4. More than 60 restaurants have confirmed they will participate in the extension. Diners are encouraged to check with restaurants for updated hours and participation.



Center City District Restaurant Week will now run through Wednesday, February 4, after recent weather led to unexpected closures and cancellations.

More than 60 restaurants confirm extension

What we know:

More than 60 of the 122 participating restaurants have already opted in to the extended dates, with more expected to join throughout the week.

All restaurants in the program will continue to offer discounted dining deals through at least Saturday, January 31, according to the press release from Center City District.

Diners are encouraged to visit this website for the latest list of participating restaurants and to contact restaurants directly to confirm hours, make reservations, and check if they are extending their participation.

The extension gives diners more time to take advantage of special deals at some of Center City’s most popular restaurants.

What's next:

According to Center City DIstrict's website, a full list of restaurants participating in the extension will be posted Wednesday, January 28.