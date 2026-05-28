Black bear spotted in Whitpain Township: 'Be aware of your surroundings'

The Brief Police are warning residents in Whitpain Township to be on the lookout for a black bear. The bear was spotted in the area of Skippack Pike and Belfry Drive, according to police. The Pennsylvania Game Warden is assisting police.



Police in Whitpain Township are telling residents to be on the lookout for a black bear.

What we know:

The Whitpain Township Police Department on Thursday said the black bear was spotted near Skippack Pike and Belfry Drive.

The Pennsylvania Game Warden is assisting the department in tracking the animal, according to a Facebook post.

"Please be aware of your surroundings and the location of you children and pets," the department wrote.

What you can do:

Police say if you encounter a bear, it's important to remain calm and do not run away. Instead, police say slowly back away as to not provoke the animal.

You should also never approach or feed a bear, and make noise if it comes close.