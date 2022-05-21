Charges dropped against rapper C-Blu accused of shooting NYPD officer

Charges against rapper 16-year-old Camrin Williams, also known as C-Blu, have been dropped after he allegedly shot an NYPD officer, drawing outrage from multiple groups.

Police say that in January, Williams allegedly shot an officer in the leg when the two struggled after he refused police orders.

Williams was also on probation for a prior gun case.

The officer has recovered from his wound.

On Friday, the New York City Law Department announced that Williams could not be prosecuted, without providing further explanation.

The decision drew a furious response from New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.

"This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off our streets. There is no dispute that this individual was caught carrying an illegal gun for the second time. If perps like this face absolutely no consequences, even after shooting a cop, we have to ask: why bother sending us out to get the guns at all?" Lynch said in a statement.

Police Officer Kaseem Pennan was shot in a struggle with the teen in the Belmont section of the Bronx in January.

Williams was released after the shooting when he posted $250,000 bond, reportedly using cash he had received from a record company.

At the time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the release.

"New Yorkers should all be outraged that a repeat offender, accused of shooting at a police officer, is today walking free on bond because judges are precluded from even considering danger to the community, like every other state and our federal courts. It is further proof that our current system is failing us. Today of all days, with the city in mourning over the deaths of Detective First-Grade Jason Rivera and Police Officer Wilbert Mora, we all must come together and agree that changes are needed. We cannot allow those who carry guns to walk free – we can pursue safety and justice at the same time, and we must, for the safety of all of us," Adams said.