Cheltenham High School football season canceled amid hazing investigation

article

The Brief Cheltenham High School has canceled the remainder of its football season as officials investigate hazing allegations. The district says it is working closely with Cheltenham Township Police and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Administrators are urging patience and respect for the school community while the investigation continues.



Cheltenham High School’s football season has been canceled as district leaders and law enforcement continue investigating hazing allegations connected to the team’s locker room, officials confirmed over the weekend.

What we know:

In a letter to families dated October 19, Superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven said the decision came after the district spent the weekend expanding its investigation into reports of hazing involving football players.

According to the district, the allegations first surfaced about three weeks ago, when a report was made that a student had been assaulted inside the team’s locker room. The district says it immediately notified ChildLine and the Cheltenham Township Police Department (CTPD) and followed all mandated reporting procedures.

As new information came to light, officials learned that multiple players may have been involved in hazing or inappropriate physical contact, prompting the district to suspend the season and bring in an external investigator to conduct a comprehensive review.

The district confirmed it has also been in contact with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office as police continue a separate criminal investigation.

Statement from Cheltenham School District

What’s Next

District officials say counselors, psychologists and social workers will be available for students and staff starting Monday.

They also plan to find a way to honor seniors who missed their "Senior Night" due to the season’s cancellation, including football players, cheerleaders, band, and color guard members.

The Cheltenham Township Police Department continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact investigators.